Top Red Wings Prospect Ends Up In The Other Other Grand Rapids

You know how guys are, Jonatan Berggren not going to live this down any time soon with his teammates.

Berggren is a top prospect, drafted 33rd overall in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft. Somewhere along the way, he'll be a Red Wing. The key phrase here, too, is somewhere along the way. Berggren is not ready yet, so he's been assigned by Detroit to play for their top farm club in Grand Rapids. And he was told by the team that Grand Rapids is about a two-hour drive from the Little Caesars Arena.

So, according to WOOD-TV, 21-year old Berggren and his girlfriend rented a car and started driving to Grand Rapids, driving south to Grand Rapids.

Now, in all fairness, Berggren is not from here. He is from Sweden. And a stud hockey player. But stud hockey player doesn't give you GPS skills.

Long story short, Berggren and his girlfriend ended up in the other other Grand Rapids. "The other other?" Well, I don't know about you, but I have heard of Grand Rapids, Minnesota (population: about 11,000). And they do play a lot of hockey in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. It's about a hundred miles north of Minneapolis-St. Paul. I had never heard of Grand Rapids, Ohio. Ohhh, THEE Grand Rapids, Ohio. It's southwest of Toledo, along the Maumee River. Google says Grand Rapids, Ohio's population is 965 according to the 2010 census.

After a good laugh and a big oops, Berggren and girlfriend made it to Grand Rapids, Michigan. You can watch his Griffins debut tonight on Ch. 15, WXSP.

