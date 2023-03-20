Want to Buy an Old Movie Theater in a Tiny Town in Michigan’s UP?

Although it could use some upgrades, this tiny movie theater in the tiny town of Stephenson looks like a historic gem. And, it's now up for sale.

Stephenson is a small town made up of just over 800 people in Michigan's U.P. close to Wisconsin's border. According to the city's website, you'll find family-style restaurants, shopping, and recreational activities in local parks.

Something the town has been missing, though, is a movie theater.

The Tivoli Theater has been in Stephenson since 1940 when it was constructed. Like so many other small businesses, they had to shut down in 2020 thanks to the pandemic. Unfortunately, they never opened back up.

According to an article from nbc26.com, 2020 was also the last time a movie was shown in the theater. Now, the owner, Ann Younk, has decided to sell the property. In an interview with NBC 26, Younk said,

It's time to let go of this and go onto new adventures.

She also explained that she runs four other businesses and, with her husband passing away a year and a half ago, she finds herself swamped.

Currently listed for $110,000, take a quick peek inside this historic theater now up for sale:

You can contact the listing agent at Berkshire Hathaway HS Bay Area Realty, Megan Sullivan, at 715-923-5403. Or, find the listing here.

