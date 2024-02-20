All Michigan Yoopers Live Further North Than Half of all Canadians

All Michigan Yoopers Live Further North Than Half of all Canadians

Michigan Google Maps

Did you know that many Michiganders live further North than 50% of all Canadian residents?

When you look at a map of North America, Canada dwarfs the United States of America when it comes to land mass.  But it turns out the Great White North is almost empty.  Most Canadian residents live under the 49th Parallel.

Let's take a look at where millions of Canadians are currently living.

google maps
loading...
Get our free mobile app

Most of the over 8 million people that live in the Canadian province of Quebec live South of the 49th Parallel.

google maps
loading...

A very large portion of the nearly 5 million residents in the Canadian province of Ontario live South of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

google maps
loading...

Breaking that down to large cities in Canada below the 49th Parallel we have Toronto with 2.6 million people.  All of those people live below Michigan's U.P.

google maps
loading...

Then there's the 1.6 million residents of Montreal which are all below the 49th Parallel.

google maps
loading...

We can't forget the residents of Ottawa.  All 812 thousand people living below the 49th Parallel

google maps
loading...

Would you believe 70% of all Canadians live under the 49th Parallel?  RealLifeLore on YouTube goes on to tell us that 50% of all Canadians live South of Alaska, Washington State, Montana, and the Michigan U.P.

Read More: Man Convicted of Diverting Platte River Directly Into Lake Michigan

Questions About Michigan That Totally Stumped 'Jeopardy' Contestants

Only the smartest of the smart are selected to appear on the TV game show "Jeopardy", but sometimes contestants aren't as well-versed on Michigan as perhaps they should be. Here are 19 questions (er, answers) that totally stumped 'Jeopardy' contestants.

Gallery Credit: JR

$8.5 Million Log Cabin Island Retreat in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

No, it's not Montana or even the set of "Yellowstone". This breathtaking million-dollar retreat is located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan near the Wisconsin border and is everything a nature lover has dreamt of. With its 16 acres of wilderness and lakeside beauty, any fisherman or someone looking to escape from it all would simply love it. Over 10,000 square feet of space with 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, this log home Island family retreat on the famous Cisco Chain of Lakes is meant for large family get-togethers and big gatherings.
Take a look at what tranquility and heaven on earth really look like.

Gallery Credit: Zillow

Filed Under: #WednesdayWisdom, canada, Fun Facts, Upper Peninsula
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning, Michigan
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WKFR