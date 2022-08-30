Portage Man Takes Petty to the Next Level on TikTok

A Portage man goes viral while taking us to school with Pettyology 101 and it's hilarious.

When Darrahyl Brown isn't going viral as @ThePettyologist on TikTok he works as a social media/digital marketing consultant and runs his own IT company. Brown currently has 62.2 thousand followers and over 853 thousand total video likes. Warning: There are curse words in the videos below.

The most viewed video on @ThePettyologist TikTok page gives words of wisdom by turning a cliche on its head. This video has been viewed 810.2 thousand times.

In another one of Brown's most watched videos, he lets your face off the hook. This video has been viewed 226.2 times so far.

The Pettyologist gives you a weekend hack that is super useful. This video has been viewed 124.6 times.

Another one of his most viewed videos reminds you to go the extra mile while being petty. This video has been viewed a whopping 335.9 times.

The Pettyologist Three Favorite TikTokers

