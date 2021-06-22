This 20-year-old has turned his passion for basketball into millions of TikTok video views.

Mekhi currently has nearly 52 thousand followers and 2.4 million total video likes as @muhkeye on TikTok. The young Portage resident tells us that he started recording and uploading videos to the popular app in March of 2020 during the stay-at-home order. His videos have gotten love from House of Highlights, Overtime, Ballislife and Dunk.

So far, one of the highlights for Mekhi's video making journey is when a rapper from one of his favorite groups not only followed him but sent him a DM on IG. Mekhi tells us that rapper was A$AP Twelvyy,

A few months ago at 1am randomly, I got an Instagram DM from him saying he liked my videos and he wanted me to make one using his songs. It was crazy because I used to listen to his group in middle school, and they were one of my favorites!

The local content creator went on to tell us that playing basketball has helped him lose over 100 pounds. He's made it his goal to play ball at every park around Portage, Michigan.

As of right now @muhkeye has 3 videos with over a million views each. One of them has over 2.2 million views. Impressive to say the least. In this video he's poking fun at basketball prodigy Julian Newman and tiktok basketball influencer Gio Wise. This video has been viewed at least 1.4 million times.

In this video focusing on basketball stereotypes @muhkeye received over 1.2 million views.

Hooping by yourself vs. when somebody walks by has been watched nearly a million times.

If you want to see more videos from Mekhi of Portage you can check out his main channel: muhkeye or his second channel: @muhkeyetv which has 32.4 thousand followers.

