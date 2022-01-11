Plainwell, Michigan Woman Takes WitchTok by Storm

@lissaedmin on TikTok

If you like TikTok, but you love WitchTok, you'll want to check out this Southwest Michigan TikToker.

Liss Edminister A.K.A. @lissaedmin on Tiktok currently has 27.6 thousand followers and 257.2 total video likes.

The most popular video on Liss's TikTok was filmed in a Marshall, Michigan cemetery.  This creepy old tree serves as a monument for where a witch was allegedly burned alive back in 1872.  This video has been viewed over 586 thousand times since it was uploaded nearly a year ago.

Get our free mobile app

The second most viewed video for @lissaedmin on TikTok was filmed at a local Home Goods when she found a treasure trove of spooky items.  This video has been viewed over 405 thousand times.  I think Home Goods should be hooking her up for the free advertising.

Liss did a multi-part series on a haunted cemetery in Plainwell, Michigan that pulled in a ton of views.  I'm highlighting part 3 below about the haunted dog because that video raked in over 285 thousand views.  If you're into haunted videos I encourage you to click thru and watch the series.

 

If you would like to see more of @lissaedmin on TikTok click here.

You can follow 103.3 KFR on TikTok by clicking here.

If you know a TikTok creator in Southwest Michigan that has at least 10,000 followers and cool content that you think we should talk about on the radio, please let us know below.

10 Biggest Southwest Michigan TikTok Creators

These are the TikTok creators in Southwest Michigan ranked by followers. Updated 12/21/2021
Filed Under: Marshall, Plainwell, tiktok, TikTokTuesday, viral video
Categories: Articles, Dana & Chelsea In The Morning, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top