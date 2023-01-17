How Did This Young Holland Man Get 7.2 Million Followers?

This young Holland guy is among the most-watched TikTokers in Michigan. How did he do that?

Jason Fairfield aka @jasonfairfield on TikTok is a 22-year-old Holland, Michigan man that has an astounding 7.2 million followers and 145 million total video likes on TikTok. Judging by his social media Fairfield can act, dance, ice skate, and lip sync with the best of them.

Among the most successful videos on his channel, you will find many lip-sync videos with a little dancing thrown in there. For example, his most popular video with mind-blowing 59.3 million views and 7.9 million likes is a simple 13-second video of Jason lip-syncing and showing some sass. (Warning for inappropriate language.)

In Jason's second most viewed video he's lip-syncing in a way that invites duets and gets 34.5 million views and 4.2 million likes.

I'm featuring this video because of my love for Michigan and Marvel. This TikTok has been viewed 6.1 million times with 1.1 million likes.

I had to feature this video because we're seeing Jason in a familiar place. Here he is showing off his ice skating skills in South Haven a couple of weeks ago. This video pulled in 256.7 thousand views.

