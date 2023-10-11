TikTok Michigan Meetup 2023 in Detroit

Hang out with some of your favorite TikTokers this weekend in Detroit. Here's the info.

Those of us who don't buy into the TikTok conspiracies love spending our time scrolling through the popular social media app. Many of us are addicted to both creating content and watching content. Whether you are a creator or a lurker, you can join people like @Colin313. Colin is more than a guy who looks just like Matthew Brodrick. He is a Michigander who looks like Matthew Brodrick. Colin, who is a photographer and content creator with over 130 thousand followers has organized a Michigan TikTok Meetup. It's going down in Detroit on Saturday, October 14th, 2023.

TikTok Michigan Meetup

11 A.M. - 2 P.M. - The Parade Company

3 P.M. - 6 P.M. - Roosevelt Park

8 P.M. - ? - Tin Roof

You can get a breakdown of everything happening at each location in the video below.

Colin organized a similar TikTok gathering a couple of years ago that resulted in about one hundred people showing up and having a great time. This meetup will likely have a larger turnout.

Are you going to the meetup? Who are your favorite TikTok creators? Let us know in the comments. In the meantime, please enjoy videos from 24 of the biggest Southwest Michigan TikTokers below. If there is an awesome Southwest Michigan TikToker not on the list below, let us know. Happy TikTokin'.

