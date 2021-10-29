Three of Michigan’s Colleges Make the List of Best Global Universities

Big moment of pride for Michigan when it comes to some of the finest universities in the world.

U.S. New and World Report accessed a total of 2,005 schools to make up the U.S. News online database, and then ranked just 1,750 to finalize their list of the Best Global Universities.

University of Michigan found itself sitting right in the top 20 institute of higher learning according to the report. Ranked at an impressive 19th, U of M had a global score of 84.1 out of a perfect 100. According to the report"s bio, more than 40,000 students attend the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and around 65 percent of them study at the undergraduate level. The institution hosts international students from more than 110 countries.

Joining U o M on the list was Michigan State University which ranked 108th, with a global score of 70.1, and Michigan Technological University coming in at 760th with their global score of 45.3.

Schools are ranked according to their performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence. The institutions are from not only the U.S., but more than 90 other countries. The schools have been ranked based on 13 indicators that measure their academic research performance and their global and regional reputations. You can check out all the criteria here.

As for the top spot, in case you were wondering, it went to Harvard University with a perfect global score of 100.