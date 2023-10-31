This Michigan Island Voted one of the Creepiest Places in the U.S.

Canva Canva loading...

The creepiest place in Michigan

Thrillist put together a list of the creepiest places to visit in every state. From old state hospitals, murder sites, cemeteries, homes with talking dolls and spooky hotels. But, Michigan is unique in that an entire island was named the creepiest place to visit. South Manitou Island made the list due partly to its deserted shores, empty campgrounds, and 300-foot sand dunes.

What Makes This Michigan Island Creepy

The island is shrouded in mystery and eerie legends which makes it a favorite destination for thrill-seekers and ghost enthusiasts. Thrillist mentions one of the reasons South Manitou is considered creepy, is its history of shipwrecks. Including one legend that a ship of cholera-stricken passengers stopped at the island, and sailors buried them in a mass grave while some were still alive. Another legend is the shipwreck of involving a young boy who is rumored to have died after an attempt at explore the island on his own.

Other Creepy Places on the List

Other notable creepy places on the list include Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast in Massachusetts, Coffin Rock in Maryland where The Blair Witch Project was filmed, and the Villisca Ax Murder House in Iowa.