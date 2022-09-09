These Six Michigan Restaurants Featured on Reality TV Have Sadly Closed
It's unfortunate but restaurants come and go, sometimes with little warning or fanfare. These six Michigan have all sadly gone by the wayside even after being featured on national TV.
Is Being Featured on a TV Reality Show Good For Business?
Oftentimes, an appearance on a TV show like 'Restaurant: Impossible' or 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' can breathe new life into a struggling establishment and keep it from closing its doors for good.
But unfortunately, the network TV spotlight just isn't enough.
Take, for instance, Paliani's restaurant in Burton. Once a staple in the community, Paliani's was in the spotlight in 2012 when Food network's 'Restaurant: Impossible' came to town. Chef Robert Irvine and his TV crew poured $10,000 worth of improvements into the Burton eatery, improving Paliani's food, decor, and overall approach. The appearance created a buzz in the community for a little while after the show aired, but sadly that wasn't enough. Within six months of the network's help, the restaurant closed its doors for good.
In the last few years, the pandemic has made life in the restaurant business difficult, forcing some restaurants to close permanently.
In the gallery below, we've spotlighted six restaurants - all here in the great state of Michigan - that have been featured on national TV shows before closing for good.
