It's unfortunate but restaurants come and go, sometimes with little warning or fanfare. These six Michigan have all sadly gone by the wayside even after being featured on national TV.

SEE ALSO: Can You Get a Ticket for Eating While Driving in Michigan?

Is Being Featured on a TV Reality Show Good For Business?

Oftentimes, an appearance on a TV show like 'Restaurant: Impossible' or 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' can breathe new life into a struggling establishment and keep it from closing its doors for good.

But unfortunately, the network TV spotlight just isn't enough.

Take, for instance, Paliani's restaurant in Burton. Once a staple in the community, Paliani's was in the spotlight in 2012 when Food network's 'Restaurant: Impossible' came to town. Chef Robert Irvine and his TV crew poured $10,000 worth of improvements into the Burton eatery, improving Paliani's food, decor, and overall approach. The appearance created a buzz in the community for a little while after the show aired, but sadly that wasn't enough. Within six months of the network's help, the restaurant closed its doors for good.

In the last few years, the pandemic has made life in the restaurant business difficult, forcing some restaurants to close permanently.

In the gallery below, we've spotlighted six restaurants - all here in the great state of Michigan - that have been featured on national TV shows before closing for good.

SEE ALSO: This Michigan Restaurant Was Forced to Close Temporarily Because of Rats

For a comprehensive list of Michigan restaurants that have been featured on the Food Network, follow this link.

These Michigan Restaurants Have All Sadly Closed Since Appearing on National TV You'd think an appearance on a national TV show like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives or Restaurant: Impossible would guarantee success for a restaurant.

That hasn't been the case for these six restaurants, all of which have closed after being featured on national television.

You Could Be Bob Seger's Neighbor for a Cool $1 Million Let's just imagine for a moment that you're neighbors with Bob Seger.

Even though you have a beautiful, $1 million home with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, your house is only one-quarter the size of your neighbor's. Also, the Seger's home is worth about eight times as much as yours, valued at about $8.5 million according to Zillow.

But maybe you could become friends, right?

Check out the pics of this house for sale, right across the road from Bob. He's your friend now. You can call him Bob.