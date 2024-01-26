These Indiana High Schools Were Named Among 25 Best In The U.S.

Canva

Indiana is proving that the Hoosier State provides an outstanding education for students. Indiana schools have recently gained national recognition for their academic achievements, extracurricular activities, and overall commitment to academic success. Indiana leads the way in providing quality education by landing in the top 25 best high schools in the entire country.

Canva
Best High Schools Ranked in the U.S.

Niche recently released its list of the 'Best Public High Schools in America.' Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, and high school ratings. Of all the high schools ranked in the country, two Indiana schools landed in the Top 25. And these schools ranked high in other areas as well.

Google Street View
Two Indiana High Schools Named Among 25 Best in U.S.

Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Humanities in Muncie, Indiana. The high school landed on the list at #21. The school ranked #1 in 'Best Public High Schools in Indiana'. The Indiana Academy tells Niche:

 We serve Indiana as a state-wide center for gifted education so that pupils all across the state can have access to the programs and resources appropriate to their abilities.

Canva
Just a few spots behind the Indiana Academy is the Signature School. The school landed in the #24 spot on the Niche list. Signature School is a top-rated public charter school located in Evansville, Indiana. It has 383 students in grades 9-12. Not only did Signature School land in the Top 25 Best High Schools, but it also ranked #1 for 'Best Public High School Teachers in Indiana.'

