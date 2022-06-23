There's a dangerous new gang in Kalamazoo that has been seen over a period of weeks that has a stranglehold on a certain part of the community. Everywhere this gang goes, they seem to run the block and take over, causing traffic backups and a sense of nervousness. The gang in question is the E. Crosstown Gaggle Crew (The ECGC's), and this group of Canadian Geese are not only vicious but there seems to be violence wherever they go.

It was mere weeks ago when we witnessed them recruiting young geese to join their gang, showing them the ropes. During this training period they taught how to instigate, and to cross the street at a slow and intimidating pace. It's bad enough that we have a crew of geese holding up traffic, but recruiting innocent birds to fall into their bad habits is heartbreaking.

What To Watch For

Crossings

When the gang decides to cross the road, it's best to give them some space. Don't risk driving around them. If you hurt one, you hurt them all.

Attackings

If one or more of these comes at or towards you , it's best to run away. Don't allow them to gang up on you.

Recruitment

Every Spring is recruitment season for the goslings. If you encounter one, it's best to keep your distance, but offer some positive advice to help it stray from a dangerous path in life.

What's good for the Michigoose, isn't necessarily good for the Michigander.

If you've made it this far it means you have a sense of humor and I applaud you for that. In all seriousness, PLEASE be careful around the E. Crosstown and Burdick intersection, as many geese live in this area and regularly cross this street. One was recently killed in the road, which we obviously want to avoid. Be safe.