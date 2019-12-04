The Tradition of Supplying Christmas Trees to Our Soldiers Continues

For 13 years, Wahmhoff Farms Nursery has been donating Christmas trees to Military families.

On Monday, 500 Michigan Christmas Trees were loaded onto trucks and sent out to help make a military family's Christmas a little more special. 100 volunteers showed up to Wahmhoff Farms Nursery in Gobles to help owner Dan Wahmhoff load the trees up for their trip to Fort Knox in Kentucky and Fort Hood in Texas.

Mlive reported that this event is something that Dan Wahmhoff looks forward to hosting annually and Monday’s (12/2) event was no different.

I am very proud of our troops and very supportive of our troops. We want to do something to give back to that they’re doing.

Other tree farms have jumped in to help, donating trees as well!

Armentrout’s West Michigan Farms Inc.

Badger County Christmas Trees

Janke Tree Farm

Gwinn’s Christmas Tree Farm

Korson’s Tree Farms and Peterson Farms Inc.