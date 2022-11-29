Where to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees in Southwest Michigan

Searching for a list of Christmas Tree farms near you? We got you.

It's a tradition for many families in Southwest Michigan to go on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving. To make the search easier this year, we've compiled a complete list of "Choose and Cut" Christmas Tree farms in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order by city below.

Choose and Cut Christmas Trees in Southwest Michigan

Get our free mobile app

If you're looking for a Christmas Tree Farm outside of Southwest Michigan, check out the Michigan Christmas Tree Association's choose and cut map by clicking here. You can also find retail lots for Christmas trees anywhere in Michigan using the same map. Merry Christmas. And don't forget to keep your freshly cut Christmas tree fresh longer by giving it plenty of plain water.

If cutting down your own fresh Christmas tree doesn't put you in the Holiday spirit, maybe Bronson Park's Christmas light display will do the trick.