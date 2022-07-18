The Ranking Of Top Wineries In Mid Michigan You’ll Love

Let's kick this article off with some honesty about me. I am a recovering alcoholic. As of writing this article I am 4 years, 10 months and 14 days free from alcohol. It is the best decision I have made in my life.

Before I pursued the path of sobriety, I really enjoyed going to wineries to check them out. Wine tastings and discovering new flavors were always fun. Although I do not drink anymore, I still like to take my wife to wineries with friends so she and our friends can sample the wines, I am always the D.D. That makes things easy and safe.

Wineries up north are awesome, especially in the Traverse City area. A weekend trip to that region is always fun, no matter what time of year. There are dozens of wineries up north to explore. A lot of wineries offer food options that will satisfy your stomach. Let's face it, the scenery up north, especially in the Traverse City region is beautiful.

Maybe you don't have the time to get away for a weekend of wine-tasting fun. That's ok! The Mid-Michigan area has plenty of wineries you could explore and have some fun at. Grab some friends, line up a designated driver and tour Mid Michigan wineries for a fun-filled afternoon or weekend.

While doing research for this article, I discovered that we have a lot more wineries in the area than I thought. I found the top wineries in the Mid-Michigan area according to yelp.

Top 10 Best Wineries in Mid Michigan Visit these top wineries in Mid Michigan for some wine tastings.

Have a great time on your winery tour experience. Have a designated driver and let the good times begin.