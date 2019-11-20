The Complete Guide To The Empty The Shelters Event on December 14th

The Complete Guide To The Empty The Shelters Event on December 14th

Dana Marshall

Find out what the big deal is about this Empty The Shelter event in Southwest Michigan this December.

114 animal shelters and rescues nationwide will offer reduced-fee pet adoptions during the Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope event on December 14.

One thing that stands in the way of many of these adorable pets finding a forever home is cost.  The Bissell Pet Foundation is removing that obstacle with this reduced adoption fee ($25 or less.)

According to their press release,

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope event will include shelters in 22 states including 45 in Michigan. All adoptable pets available during Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope will be microchipped and spayed/neutered.

Hours of operation will vary depending on the animal shelter.  Here is a list of animal shelters and rescues that are participating in this event in Southwest Michigan.

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Kalamazoo, MI

6955 West KL Ave
Kalamazoo, MI 49006

Phone: (269)344-1474
Email: Katie@spcaswmich.org

Event Hours:
Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Kalamazoo Animal Rescue
Kalamazoo, MI

2938 Business One Dr
Kalamazoo, MI 49048

Phone: (269) 226-8570
Email: kar@kalamazooanimalrescue.org

Event Hours:
Friday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Companion Cats, Inc.

Battle Creek, MI

29 Hoag St
Battle Creek, MI

Phone: (269) 589-8747
Email:dnewman0911@hotmail.com

Event Hours:
Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance

Allegan, Michigan

2293 33rd St.
Allegan, Michigan 49010

Phone: 269-686-5112
Email: susan@wishbonepetrescue.org

Event Hours:
Saturday: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Van Buren County Animal Control

Hartford, MI

58040 CR 681
Hartford, MI

Phone: 269-621-4624
Email:murphyk@vbco.org

Event Hours:
Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday:10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Al-Van Humane Society

South Haven, MI

07591 Blue Star Hwy
South Haven, MI 49090

Phone: 269-637-5062
Email: executivedirector@al-van.org

Event Hours:
Saturday:
Pre-approved adopters: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Not pre-approved adopters: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Find an animal shelter participating in this event by using the interactive map my clicking here.

Categories: Animals, Articles

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