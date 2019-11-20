Find out what the big deal is about this Empty The Shelter event in Southwest Michigan this December.

114 animal shelters and rescues nationwide will offer reduced-fee pet adoptions during the Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope event on December 14.

One thing that stands in the way of many of these adorable pets finding a forever home is cost. The Bissell Pet Foundation is removing that obstacle with this reduced adoption fee ($25 or less.)

According to their press release,

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope event will include shelters in 22 states including 45 in Michigan. All adoptable pets available during Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope will be microchipped and spayed/neutered.

Hours of operation will vary depending on the animal shelter. Here is a list of animal shelters and rescues that are participating in this event in Southwest Michigan.

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Kalamazoo, MI

Event Hours:

Friday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Companion Cats, Inc.

Battle Creek, MI

Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance

Allegan, Michigan

Event Hours:

Saturday: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Van Buren County Animal Control

Hartford, MI

Al-Van Humane Society

South Haven, MI

Find an animal shelter participating in this event by using the interactive map my clicking here.