The Complete Guide To The Empty The Shelters Event on December 14th
Find out what the big deal is about this Empty The Shelter event in Southwest Michigan this December.
114 animal shelters and rescues nationwide will offer reduced-fee pet adoptions during the Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope event on December 14.
One thing that stands in the way of many of these adorable pets finding a forever home is cost. The Bissell Pet Foundation is removing that obstacle with this reduced adoption fee ($25 or less.)
According to their press release,
BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope event will include shelters in 22 states including 45 in Michigan. All adoptable pets available during Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope will be microchipped and spayed/neutered.
Hours of operation will vary depending on the animal shelter. Here is a list of animal shelters and rescues that are participating in this event in Southwest Michigan.
SPCA of Southwest Michigan
Kalamazoo, MI
6955 West KL Ave
Kalamazoo, MI 49006
Phone: (269)344-1474
Email: Katie@spcaswmich.org
Event Hours:
Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Kalamazoo Animal Rescue
Kalamazoo, MI
2938 Business One Dr
Kalamazoo, MI 49048
Phone: (269) 226-8570
Email: kar@kalamazooanimalrescue.org
Event Hours:
Friday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Companion Cats, Inc.
Battle Creek, MI
Phone: (269) 589-8747
Email:dnewman0911@hotmail.com
Event Hours:
Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance
Allegan, Michigan
2293 33rd St.
Allegan, Michigan 49010
Phone: 269-686-5112
Email: susan@wishbonepetrescue.org
Event Hours:
Saturday: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Van Buren County Animal Control
Hartford, MI
Phone: 269-621-4624
Email:murphyk@vbco.org
Event Hours:
Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday:10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Al-Van Humane Society
South Haven, MI
07591 Blue Star Hwy
South Haven, MI 49090
Phone: 269-637-5062
Email: executivedirector@al-van.org
Event Hours:
Saturday:
Pre-approved adopters: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Not pre-approved adopters: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Find an animal shelter participating in this event by using the interactive map my clicking here.