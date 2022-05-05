Every once in a while you'll come across a post that stings with irony, and one such post came across my timeline, as someone who once commented on the article came back to comment on how much the post di not age well at all. The post was 5 years ago from a company based in Texas called Space Jam Data. I have no idea what affiliation they have with Crossroads Mall in Portage, but maybe they could Back To The Future this thing and influence some kind of business to come back to the mall.

It appears that the original post may have not worked, that or we never found out if they were responsible for bringing any new business to the mall. Either way, it's pretty bad considering most of what we've seen is businesses LEAVING the mall:

Do you know The Crossroads Mall in Portage, Michigan? Which new stores do you think should be here? What do you think about the mall in general? Share all your opinions about the mall, and we will do our best to make your store suggestions a reality! Leave a comment below for a chance to win a brand new set of Beats headphones! If you like an existing comment, you are voting for the stores in that comment as well.

Yaaaaaa... about that. I don't know if anyone ever did winning those beats, but as far as I know we never got any of those stores that people were suggesting.