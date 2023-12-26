Tesla Drivers Are the Worst Drivers in Indiana

A new report using insurance data calls out Tesla drivers for being the worst drivers in Indiana. How did they come up with these results for this eye-opening report? Insurance data according to Lending Tree,

Our latest analysis uses QuoteWizard by LendingTree insurance quote data to determine which car brands have the worst drivers. We’ll also break down which brands have the drivers most responsible for accidents, DUIs and other incidents.

Lending Tree broke down insurance data covering 30 car brands from November 14, 2022, to November 14, 2023. The result showed that drivers of Rams, Teslas, and BMWs weren't doing so well Nationwide. Ram Drivers had the highest number of incidents in 23 states while the second worst drivers who were in Teslas were the worst drivers in 11 states.

Brands with Highest Driving Incidents by State

Indiana - Tesla with 43.48 incidents per 1,000

- Tesla with 43.48 incidents per 1,000 Ohio - Ram with 47.81 incidents per 1,000

- Ram with 47.81 incidents per 1,000 Illinois - Ram with 32.23 incidents per 1,000

- Ram with 32.23 incidents per 1,000 Michigan - Ram with 17.43 incidents per 1,000

Click here to see incidents by state for all 50 states.

Another alarming statistic in this Lending Tree report would be the DUI numbers for BMW drivers. BMW drivers had more reported DUI incidents at a far higher rate in the U.S. than any other brand. Meanwhile, Teslas have the most car accidents on average in the U.S.

Driving Incident Rates in the U.S. by Brand

1 Ram 32.90 per 1,000 drivers

32.90 per 1,000 drivers 2 Tesla 31.13 per 1,000 drivers

31.13 per 1,000 drivers 3 Subaru 30.09 per 1,000 drivers

30.09 per 1,000 drivers 4 Volkswagen 27.92 per 1,000 drivers

27.92 per 1,000 drivers 5 Mazda 27.74 per 1,000 drivers

Click here to see where your car brand ranked nationwide.

The best drivers in the United States drove Mercurys, Pontiacs, and Saturns according to this report for 2023. Where do you and your car land in the rankings?

