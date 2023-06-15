Have You Seen Teresa Blackwood? Missing in Kalamazoo Since 6/11

We need to community's help locating a missing teenager in Kalamazoo.

This is Teresa Blackwood:

Via/ Kellie Boers

Teresa is 14 years old, about 5'2", and weighs about 130 lbs. She's described as Caucasian/Hispanic. Teresa also has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Teresa, at the time she went missing, has pierced ears and a pierced nose.

Where Was She Last Seen?

Teresa was last seen in Kalamazoo on Sunday, June 11th in Kalamazoo.

She left her home without shoes and was last seen wearing white/lavender shorts, a cream-colored top, and a black zip-up sweater.

She recently moved from Grand Rapids so, there's a chance she may be headed in that direction. Her family, Aunt, Papa, and siblings, are all very worried about her and are focused on her safe return.

I Have Information

If you've seen Teresa or know where she might be, you're asked to call Kalamazoo Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911.

Of course, if it's an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

In the United States, an estimated 460,000 children are reported missing each year. Learn more about how you can help on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's website.

