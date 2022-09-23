Teen Michigan Football Fan Gets Thrill Of A Lifetime

An Iowa teen who’s fighting a rare liver cancer is given a dream trip to see a University of Michigan football game.

Joe Miller Has Battled Cancer And Is A HUGE Wolverine Fan

Council Bluffs, Iowa, high school junior Joe Miller has had a rough couple of years. Last year he was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer and missed the entire year of school while he underwent chemotherapy, received a liver transplant and spent months in the hospital.

KMTV via YouTube KMTV via YouTube loading...

Knowing all that Joe has had to go through and that he’s an avid University of Michigan fan, family friend Jason Kaiman offered the teen a trip of a lifetime.

WMTV via YouTube WMTV via YouTube loading...

Joe Not Only Got To Go To A Game, He Got To Meet His Favorite Player

Kaiman sent Joe to Ann Arbor last weekend, paid for a hotel, some Wolverine gear, and choice seats for the football game against Connecticut including pre-game and post-game sideline passes. Their seats were three rows behind the Michigan bench and Joe got to meet his idol, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

"The things he's had to go through, a 16-year-old kid's not supposed to have to go through it. Unfortunately, cancer finds the best," his dad, Dan, told KMTV 3 News.

WMTV via YouTube WMTV via YouTube loading...

Kaiman calls the gift a no-brainer and says he feels like he’s been repaid “a hundred times over’ just seeing how much Joe enjoyed the experience. And Joe’s mom says that her son was smiling for 72 hours straight and even though he still has a long battle ahead, gestures like Kaiman’s show them that the "world is full of gracious and generous people."