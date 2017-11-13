How big has Taylor Swift become? She's doing a stadium tour next year. Taylor Swift's 2018 "Reputation" stadium tour will be making stops, first in Chicago and then later in the summer, in Detroit. Here's how to get advance access and everything else you need to know.





The tour starts in the Phoenix area on May 8th. It will stop in Chicago, at Soldier Field, on June 2nd. (That's 61,500 permanent seats) Then near the end of summer, on August 28th, Swift will perform at Ford Field in Detroit (with 65,000 permanent seat, not to mention how many will be on the floor.)

If you're traveling this summer, you can catch up with Swift's tour all over North America. Swift plays at the humongous "Horseshoe", Ohio Stadium in Columbus, which holds over 100,000, on June 7th. (If you're a U of M backer, swallow hard and take one for the team) That venue will also be a good fallback in case you can't score tickets for Chicago and Detroit.

Here's a link to get early access to tickets.