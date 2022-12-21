Colder weather is here and with it comes cuffing season!

If you're like my mom and you're unfamiliar with that term Urban Dictionary explains,

During the Fall and Winter months people who would normally rather be single... find themselves along with the rest of the world desiring to be "Cuffed" or tied down by a serious relationship. The cold weather and prolonged indoor activity causes singles to become lonely and desperate to be cuffed.

It's cold out here.

The bad news is that I've unfortunately been singled out this cuffing season and find myself going through the holidays as a single woman. However, the good news is there's about to be an explosion of new faces on the dating apps!

New Year's Resolutions

With the new year comes a new round of Michigan-based singles looking to fulfill their New Year's resolution of jumping on dating apps like Hinge, Tinder, and Bumble.

As someone who has used dating apps in the past-- and will probably use them again in the near future-- I have seen both the good and bad sides of this matchmaking technology.

If you're a single fella in the Mitten who is hoping to find love in 2023, I've got some tips for you to create the most Pure Michigan dating profile ever. Forget the bathroom selfies and group photos-- those are considered cliché for a reason!

If you follow these guidelines there's no way you won't find your own Pure Michigan princess:

How to Craft the Perfect Pure Michigan Dating Profile Forget the bathroom selfies! You're bound to find true love in the Mitten if you include these Pure Michigan prompts.

