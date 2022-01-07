Cook Family Farm in Gaylord is offering the really cool experience of an old fashioned horse-drawn sleigh ride through 70 acres of Northern Michigan's beautiful woodlands and trails.

During the winter Months, not only are Michiganders traveling north to Gaylord but people from all over the country are making their way to the Cook Family Farm to take this horse-drawn sleigh ride. According to Up North Live, in the past couple of weeks, people from California, Texas and Maine have made their way to Gaylord for this 40-minute sleigh ride.

During the ride you'll go through the woods, up over the hills and even down a lane to see all the animals on the farm.

How Many People Can Ride on the Sleigh at One Time?

They have a smaller sleigh that can accommodate 2 or 4 passengers for a more intimate ride or if you have a larger group, they accommodate up to 12 passengers with their larger sleighs.

How much Does it Cost to Take a Sleigh Ride?

The cost to take this old fashioned sleigh ride through Northern Michigan is $150 per group. The cost also includes a nice warm winter bonfire after the ride along with homemade cookies and hot chocolate.

A lot of other farms around the country do these old fashioned horse-drawn sleigh rides but they normally come to and end right around Christmas. At the Cook family Farm, as long as there's snow on the ground, there will be sleigh rides.

To make a reservation which is suggested, call the Cook Family Farm at (989) 731-1332.

If you're traveling from the Flint area, it'll take you roughly two and a half hours to get to Gaylord.

