Sweetwater’s to Release Oberon Donut on March 21st in West Michigan

The release of the Oberon donut was up in the air after Bell's Brewery was sold.

Sweetwater's Donut Mill announced it will do its annual release of the Oberon donut to coincide with the release of the seasonal beer. In Michigan, we all patiently await the signs of spring.

Robins returning, leaf buds on trees, tulips and daffodils poking through the ground, and the yearly release of Oberon! It's not that we all hate winter. It's just that come March, we're ready for sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Oberon Release Day is a holiday for West Michigan and much of the rest of the state. For 2022, Oberon Release Day is on Monday, March 21st. To coincide with the release, Sweetwater's Donut Mill will once again release its Oberon-themed donut.

The Oberon donut will be available for six days through Sunday, March 27, 2022. There are three locations; Battle Creek on Capital Avenue, Kalamazoo on Stadium Drive, and Kalamazoo on Sprinkle Road.

Sweetwater's Oberon donut consists of a tie-dye orange and teal orange-flavored donut, covered in teal icing, with a candy orange slice, and pretzel on top. The fun spring flavor has also been available in fun donut holes size too.

