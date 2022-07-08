Doja Cat and Noah Schnapp’s Social Media Feud, Explained

Doja Cat is beefing with one of the teen stars of Stranger Things.

The feud between Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp and pop star/rapper Doja Cat began on July 7 when Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the hit series, publicly posted a series of DMs in which Doja asked him to set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn, who plays fan-favorite character Eddie Munson, in a since-deleted TikTok.

In their DMs, Doja asked, "Noah can you tell Joseph to hit me up. Wait, no, does he have a gf?," to which Noah responded, "LMAOO slide into his DMs."

Doja had apparently already tried this as she told Noah the British actor "doesn’t have a DM to slide in."

Noah then sent Joseph's Instagram account back to her, writing, “Right here ma’am.”

It's unclear if their exchange progressed beyond that. However, Doja clearly took offense when Noah shared their DMs on his TikTok account.

She later unleashed on the 17-year-old in an Instagram Live.

"The fact that this person, that Noah did that … is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack,” Doja, who is 26, told viewers. “Like, that’s borderline snake s--t. That’s, like, weasel s--t.”

"I made an assumption that he was going to be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing,” Doja added. "Noah is a kid … when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s--t."

While some fans sided with Doja, others took issue with the fact that she reached out to a minor to play matchmaker for her in the first place.

"She’s 26. He’s 17. Why was she comfy DMing him at all? … She could and should have stepped to that 29 yo directly," one Twitter user weighed in.

As of reporting, Noah has yet to respond to the hoopla. He did, however, delete the TikTok that showed his and Doja's DMs.