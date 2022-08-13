Stay in a Pabst Blue Ribbon 80′ Inspired Motel in Traverse City

Pabst Blue Ribbon wants to take vacationers in Traverse City back to a simpler time. Capitalizing on the brand’s new platform “Pabst is the Place", it offers new PBR-themed hotel rooms.

According to Crain's Detroit, the nostalgic roadside Grand Traverse Motel on East Front Street was chosen as the site to house themed rooms. The three themed rooms replicate a dive bar, arcade, and rec room. The room, available for a limited time, is decked out with decor and appliances from the 80s allowing guests the full experience of being "back in the day".

The whole concept was the genius envisioning of PBR's new creative agency, DNA. Becky Nissel, associate creative director at DNA, commented that a motel in the Midwest was the perfect place to bring the PBR world to life.

“We kept asking ourselves, ‘What if Pabst were an actual physical place that you could visit?’ And so that naturally became a motel,” Nissel said. “They’re value-driven, they’re really comfortable and they make up the fabric of this classic American nostalgia.”

The Themed Rooms

These themed rooms haven't left out a single detail. According to the website, each room is truly stepping back in time.

The Arcade Room:

"Inspired by the classic arcades of your youth, this room is for the kid at heart who is old enough to legally drink. With working games and a king-size bed that doubles as a pop-a-shot machine, this room will fulfill your childhood dream of having a sleepover at the arcade."

The Dive Bar Room:

"Walking into this room is like stepping into your local watering hole. You know the one—with the kitschy decor, a jukebox, and your favorite no-frills beer. Like getting all the nostalgia of a classic hole-in-the-wall bar, but with a king-size bed. And cleaner bathrooms."

The Rec Room:

"If you’re game to cozy up with wood paneling and shag carpet, the Rec Room is your destination. Complete with board games, a foosball table, and a queen-size bed masquerading as a pull-out sofa, this room will transport you back to your grandma’s basement. In a good way."

The rooms opened for booking on August 1 and are going fast. Interested in a stay? Click here.

