State Sen. John Bizon of Battle Creek Not Running for Re-election

There will be new representation in the state senate for Michigan's 19th District after the 2022 election this fall. State Sen. John Bizon of Battle Creek has announced that he will not be seeking re-election.

On Tuesday, April 19, Bizon, who represents areas of Calhoun, Barry, and Ionia counties, indicated that he wants to spend more time with his family. He was a first-term senator in Michigan after serving two terms in the State House as a representative. Bizon was first elected to represent Michigan's 62nd District in the House of Representatives in 2014 and then won re-election in 2016. He won his current Senate seat in the 2018 election.

Bizon, who is 70-years-old, was recently sentenced to probation for an incident that happened at an immediate care center in Marshall last year. He was accused of touching a nurse practitioner inappropriately during a medical exam at the Oaklawn Urgent Care facility in Marshall in August of 2021. The allegations were first announced in November 2021 in a report that had been filed with the Marshall Police Department.

Bizon pleaded guilty in February. On March 23 he was sentenced in Calhoun County court to 12 months of probation and was also ordered to pay just over $1,100 in fines. He also cannot have any contact with the woman he assaulted. Bizon could have faced up to 93 days in jail for the charge. He did not face any legislative discipline related to the case.