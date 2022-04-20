Calhoun County Commissioner Aims to Join Battle Creek City Commission

A Calhoun County Commissioner is looking to switch gears and become a part of the city government. Jake W. Smith has announced that he will be running for a seat on the Battle Creek City Commission in the 2022 election this fall.

“I want our city to focus on the basics. (It includes) safe streets, sound infrastructure, and smart spending. Too often I see our city tempted with economic development gimmicks. Folks are told to bet big on jobs that too often never come. There are no losses when we focus on the basics, however”. - Jake W. Smith (Calhoun County Commissioner)

Smith is currently serving his third term on the Calhoun County Commission and represents several areas in the city of Battle Creek in his role. He is also a part of the Battle Creek Downtown Development Authority, Board of Commissioners Legislative Liaison Committee, Community Corrections Advisory Board, and the Information Technology Executive Committee, according to the official Calhoun County Government website.

“I haven't missed a single meeting during my time as a County Commissioner and have a proven record of holding our government accountable” - Jake W. Smith (Calhoun County Commissioner)

The 2022 election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 8 locally and across the state and nation. This year, all nine seats of the Battle Creek City Commission will be up for grabs. We will keep you posted on more election news and candidates as the election approaches throughout the summer and fall.