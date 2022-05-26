State Eases Construction For The Holiday; What About Gas Prices?

The state of Michigan sends out these press releases pretty much every warm-weather holiday, trumpeting that they're easing up on construction projects during, in this case, the Memorial Day Weekend holiday. Here's the exacting wording of the latest email: "MDOT is suspending work and lifting traffic restrictions wherever possible this holiday weekend to ease congestion and increase safety."

Okay, has anyone noticed that "cheap" gas is selling for north of $4.50 a gallon in most places? And here's part two of the email that I choked on: "AAA Michigan estimates more than 1.1 million Michigan residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, a 7.9 percent increase from last year." That one is even more shocking. I don't doubt there will be holiday weekend driving. But again, has anyone noticed the price of gas? People are really going to be doing more driving than last year. Maybe I don't get it, but that shocks me.

I know gas prices will eventually go down (not soon enough!) But the same email lists over 100 projects, and I'm thinking to myself, sure people will suck it up and pay it for now, but waiting for electric vehicles isn't the answer, and their prices are ridiculously high except for the wealthy.

I know the mantra every election cycle is "fix the damned roads." But if gas prices continue to skyrocket, eventually people will rebel and stop driving. That might mean taking your head out of your phone and talking to each other. Nah, I'll pay the gas price.

As you celebrate Memorial Day, don't forget the folks in Gaylord. Many are still reeling from the tornado.

