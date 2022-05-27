The historic home in St. Johns, Michigan known as the "Hicks Mansion" has just hit the market and is a steal at $339,900! Not only is this 149 year old home known for its historical significance, but its architectural style as well. Built in the style of the second Empire French Renaissance, the Hicks Mansion is a must-see home.

The estate located at 205 W. State Street has 13 rooms in total and was built and designed in 1873 by architect Oliver Hidden for affluent local grain merchant John Hicks. "Ornate" is the word that comes to mind as the home features beautiful Italian tile, gold gilt cornices and a mirror imported from Germany, a grand staircase and banister made of walnut, and original glass, sinks, and fireplace facades.

My favorite of the home's 13 total rooms is the first floor parlor. In addition to the gold accents, it is said the ceiling was originally hand painted by an Austrian artist. The attention to detail in this home is superb! Everything from the door knobs, to the tile, to the fireplaces is exquisite.

Located right off the parlor is the home's formal dining room where it is said that President (Theodore?) Roosevelt dined on one of his whistle stop tours. If walls could talk! Hey, if it's good enough for a president, it's good enough for me.

In total there are 7 bedrooms in the home, 4 bathrooms, and there's even a two bedroom apartment located on the home's lower level. The third floor is unfinished which leaves plenty of potential for storage or additional living space should you choose to fix it up.

Occupying 4 city lots, this property truly is one of a kind. It will no doubt sell for a lot more than the starting asking price. Can you imagine living in this historic home?