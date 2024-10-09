The fall season in Indiana brings beautiful fall foliage as the leaves begin to change. As trees lose their foliage, Indiana residents may notice large, round clumps of leaves in branches. But these clumps of leaves, which might resemble a bird's nest, serve another purpose.

Ball Of Leaves In Your Indiana Tree? That's Not A Bird's Nest

These clumped-together collections of leaves and twigs seen in Indiana trees are usually built around tree branches at least 20 to 30 feet high to help protect against ground predators and the elements. They also offer immediate access to food like nuts and seeds. So if those piles of leaves and sticks in trees aren't a home for birds, what are they, and how did they get there?

They can be confused with birds' nests but 'dreys' are homes built by squirrels. What makes dreys and birds' nests even more confusing is that sometimes squirrels and birds adopt and adapt to each other's nests. A nest can pass back and forth between the squirrels and birds for several seasons. According to Woodland Trust, there are a couple of key differences between the two homes:

A good clue is whether there are any leaves woven into the nest, as squirrels tend to keep them but birds don’t. Birds also usually nest closer to the top and further out along the branches.

While we may see dreys throughout the year, squirrels usually build them in the fall and summer as a safe place to sleep, stay warm, and raise their young.

