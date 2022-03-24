Sprout in Battle Creek is one of the go-to spots in Southwest Michigan for locally sourced fresh food, along with the co-op that's located in Kalamazoo as well. Sprout has just announced that they'll now be expanding and opening a Co-op Market & Deli in a redeveloped historic building in downtown Battle Creek, MI, using a cooperative business model. The historical building they'll be located in is off of Michigan Ave & Carlyle St. Like with other co-ops, special benefits are given to those who financially contribute:

The member-owners of the co-op will exercise control of the business through selection of a Board of Directors, as laid out in the organization’s by-laws. The board will select a General Manager who will be responsible for the operations of the store. Member-owners in good standing are eligible to run for a position on the Board of Directors in our annual elections. YOU can become a lifetime member now and help get the co-op off the ground. Lifetime Founder Memberships are $200 – billed one time or $20/month for 10 months.

Get our free mobile app

We've recently seen a wave a hate and shade thrown Battle Creek's way, but with everyday I'm always hearing about new businesses and shops opening up, so I'm glad there are still some people who believe in this community and are doing their part to keep the local shop scene strong. Co-ops are also crucial for helping out local farmers stay in business and are the definition of giving right back to the community.