People forget how to drive in the snow every winter in Michigan. A speeding car almost took out a Michigan State Police vehicle when it lost control on I-94.

"Just because you can, doesn't mean you should." Even if you're driving the speed limit in Michigan, you may be driving too fast. In a tweet that's going viral, Michigan State Police shared a dashcam recording from February 4th, a couple of days after a major winter storm hit southwest Michigan. In the tweet, a car speeds by a state trooper on I-94 near Niles, and then loses control while changing lanes and slides off the highway, nearly clipping the cruiser.

While we can't confirm that the driver got a citation, s/he could have. Michigan speed limits, although clearly posted, are up for interpretation, depending on conditions.

A person operating a vehicle on a highway shall operate that vehicle at a careful and prudent speed not greater than nor less than is reasonable and proper, having due regard to the traffic, surface, and width of the highway and of any other condition existing at the time. -Michigan Vehicle Code 57.627

Conditions at this time of this recording were terrible. You can see the big snowflakes falling, and the left lane of the highway is still snow-filled. Although trained to deal with almost any situation that can happen at any time, do you think the trooper was surprised? Take a look at the front-seat, first-person view of the slow-motion accident in the tweet below.

