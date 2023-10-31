Feds Warn Michigan Residents Against Carrying This in Your Wallet

There is one thing you probably have in your wallet right now, that you should remove as soon as possible.

Go through your wallet right now. What's in there? If you're like most Michiganders, you have a lot of personal information in your wallets. No worries, that's normal. However, there is one thing you likely have in your wallet right now that the Feds want you to remove for your personal safety. That would be your Social Security Card.

Why does the Social Security Administration care if you're carrying the Social Security Card with you? The S.S.A wants you to be safe from financial ruin according to AL.com,

All a scammer needs is your name and Social Security number and they can apply for credit, open new accounts – even steal tax refunds.

You should keep your Social Security Card in a safe place at all times. You may need your Social Security Number from time to time, but you rarely need to present your card. There's no need to put your identity and financial status at risk by carrying your Social Security Card with you every day. Get more info on how to keep your SSN safe on the official SSA website.

Another thing you should consider when thinking about the safety of you and your family would be stickers on your car, truck, or van.

