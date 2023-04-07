Well, this is just adorable.

The village of Spring Lake has announced a plan to open Michigan's smallest park this summer. According to cbsnews.com, the purpose of the park is to create more common spaces for visitors and locals inside their Social District.

Why the Smallest Park?

That was my first question, too. Don't get me wrong. I will always fully support the addition of new parks. But, what made planners create the goal of opening Michigan's smallest park?

In an interview with CBS, Stefanie Herder, director of the Village's Downtown Development Authority, said that she had learned about the world's smallest park in Portland, Oregon. When she continued her research, she learned that Michigan didn't really have a "smallest park".

So, they decided to go for it.

The novelty of it will, most likely, cause those passing through Spring Lake to stop and take a stroll around their village. Plus, as stated above, it'll create a common space for locals to enjoy, too. It's a win-win.

I was able to find Michigan's smallest State Park which is in Munising. The park, Wagner Falls Scenic Site, is made up of 23 acres and features waterfalls and a boardwalk to guide you to the site.

But, 23 acres is huge compared to what Spring Lake is building.

Want to Name the Park?

While construction plans are being hashed out, the village of Spring Lake is looking for a name for their tiny park.

You can throw your suggestion in the hat on the below Facebook post:

Wittle Bitty Park is the best I could come up with and I'm positive you could do better.

In the meantime, Michigan is home to a few pretty unique parks. Like this sculpture park in the U.P.:

