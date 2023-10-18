There’s a Skeleton in Indiana That Can Be Seen From Space

Have you ever seen the giant skeleton that is part of a cool art park in Indianapolis?

Allow me to introduce you to Funky Bones. Funky Bones is an art installation that can be found at the Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park in Indianapolis, Indiana. To quote Buddy the Elf, "This thing is ginormous." Measuring in at 39 feet wide and 69 feet long, Funky Bones consists of 20 fiberglass benches made to look like bones giving the appearance of a skeleton lying down in an open field. Funky Bones comes from the mind of artist Joep Van Lieshout according to the Indy Art Guide,

With the bones emerging from the ground like archeologically revealed specimens the work reveals itself progressively upon approach. Funky Bones is designed to a site for resting, climbing, and picnicking.

This is arguably one of the coolest parks in the state of Indiana. The park has a lot of very interesting sites as it mixes art with nature. However, Funky Bones is the only piece of art you can see from space in the unique park.

You can check out this park on Google Earth or in person at 1850 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46228. If you want to know more you can get information by clicking here.

