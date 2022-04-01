Take a tour of Detroit and experience the city like never before with an Airbnb host that also happens to be a hip hop pioneer.

I'll be the first to admit, I had no idea there were Airbnb "experience packages" available. I thought you could only rent places to stay and that was it. Apparently, that's not the case. You can pay for experiences including horseback riding, cow hugging, city and boat tours, cooking classes, glass blowing, etc.

There's an Airbnb host out of Detroit that isn't looking for you to stay at his place. He is, however, looking to drive you around the city while pointing out Detroit architecture and significant cultural places.

A born and bred Detroiter, Phat Kat (Ron), a Detroit hip hop pioneer has traveled the world touring and performing to sold-out crowds. He's also an Airbnb experience host that is very proud of his city and loves to share his knowledge.

What Do You get to See on Phat Kat's Airbnb Experience?

On 'Phat Kat's Essential Detroit Tour' he'll pick you up at the Fisher Building on West Grand Boulevard for a tour that'll take you to Motown Museum, the Packard Plant, the Heidelberg Project, Eastern Market, Belle Isle, Joe Louis monument, Michigan Central Station, Corktown, and the Guardian Building.

Phat Kat:

As we drive from stop to stop, I'll point out Detroit architecture and significant cultural places, and share details and trivia only a native Detroiter would know--and talk about changes I've seen in the city through the years. I love to answer questions about what Detroit was like growing up in the '70s and '80s and about my musical career--especially the early days when I worked with such Detroit legends as the late great producer J. Dilla.

If you're wondering about his reviews, let me just tell you, people seem to really love him.

Even if you live in Detroit, this tour is recommended as the woman below mentioned in her review.

What Does Something Like This Cost?

It's actually pretty reasonable. It's $110 person for a 2 1/2 hour tour.

