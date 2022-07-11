CBS' venerable reality show is back for Season 24, again with 16 new housemates, and again with host Julie Chen.

But this season--at least for Michiganders--is different.

This time, the housemates include a woman whose most public crowning achievement (pun intended) is having been named Miss Michigan.

Taylor Hale, 27, of West Bloomfield, was Miss Michigan 2021. She represented the state in last year's Miss USA pageant, and although she didn't place among the Top 10 contenders, she was thought of rather highly by the rest of the women in the pageant--so much so that she was selected Miss Congeniality.

9th Annual Unbridled Eve Kentucky Derby Gala Getty Images for Unbridled Eve loading...

Now, Hale (and the rest of us) must wait to find out whether her congenial manner will be enough to keep her from being evicted from the 'Big Brother' house.

So far, it's not looking likely.

Scenes from a recent episode showed Hale reduced to tears after apparent accusations from other housemates that she was attempting to use her attractive looks to seduce and win over the male members.

'Big Brother' Season 23 winner Xavier Prather took to Twitter to voice his disapproval of those tearing Hale down, writing in part, "Members of the Black community (especially Black women) and other people of color stand no chance in the Big Brother House due to the perpetuation of micro-aggressions and unconscious biases which plague our society."

Still, anyone who's watched just one season of 'Big Brother' can tell you that the backstabbing, gossip, and popularity contests are nothing new for the show.

Someone's going to win $750,000 on 'Big Brother' this season. Will one of the other housemates win it? Or will there be Hale to pay? Time will tell.

'Big Brother' airs on CBS three times each week, on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.