Since its launch, Rihanna's brand, Savage X Fenty, has been wildly popular thanks to its inclusivity.

While it was previously only offered online, the success of the brand has led to new physical storefront openings. The very first happened in January of 2022 in Las Vegas. Here's a quick tour:

Clearly, that storefront has continued to be profitable for the Savage X Fenty brand since it was just announced that six more stores will be opened across America. That includes Michigan.

According to freep.com, the locations of the stores include major cities like Atlanta, Long Island, Chicago, and Detroit just to name a few. While the actual location within Detroit remains a mystery, this is certainly great news for fans of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand who perhaps were a little unsure about purchasing products online.

Why is Savage X Fenty So Popular?

The reason Savage X Fenty has been SO successful is really simple. The brand is all about being inclusive while also being affordable. Something that hasn't been widely available in the past.

Their mission statement reads,

the brand celebrates fearlessness, confidence and inclusivity. From everyday staples to provocative pieces, Savage X Fenty has something for every mood, every vibe and every BODY.

You can either buy the products at their offered price or join Savage X Fenty's VIP Club which charges a monthly fee while offering heavy discounts (up to 50%) and exclusive sales to its members. See more about the VIP Club here.

What Does Savage X Fenty Carry?

If you're unfamiliar with the brand, you can expect to find the typical things that lingerie brands offer. Things like bras, underwear, lingerie sets, and sleepwear. But, the brand offers items for men like boxers, briefs, and jockstraps too.

You can see all of Savage X Fenty's products here.

Since the announcement of the brand new storefronts is so fresh, there's no listed timeline about when these stores will open. You can stay up to date about when Detroit's store might open by following Savage X Fenty on Instagram.

