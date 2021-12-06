SHUT. UP. This Waterfront Saugatuck Home For Sale Has An Indoor Pool

If you have a cool $899,000 burning a hole in your pocket, here’s one way to splurge. This Saugatuck home just hit the market and it’s a must-see. This four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is located within the Saugatuck city limits and is a boater’s paradise! The home boasts amazing waterfront views of Kalamazoo Lake which feeds directly into Lake Michigan and includes a permanent dock.

This property is also built for entertaining! In the summer you can make use of 78 feet of water frontage, which is a perfect spot to host your backyard barbeque bash as the home’s ample patio space is mere steps away. Feel free to move the party indoors as this home includes a two-sided fireplace (which really sets the mood), wet bar, and bonus room/cupola for additional party space.

The party doesn’t have to stop once that Lake Effect snow hits either! The property has an extra special feature, one that I strongly believe should be standard in all Michigan homes, an indoor pool! The pool room faces Kalamazoo Lake which means you can enjoy amazing lakeview sunsets year-round, all from the comfort of your pool floatie!

There are two suites in the home, one of which faces the lake, while two additional guest rooms bring the total count to four bedrooms in this 3,326 square foot home. I certainly know the type of parties I would be hosting if this were my home, how would YOU entertain in this space?