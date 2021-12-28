Saranac Farm Donates Eggs By The Million

One million eggs can make a whole lot of omelets. On Tuesday, Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch announced that it has donated 1.8 million eggs in 2021, surpassing their amounts for donations, for any previous year.

Located in Saranac, Michigan east of Grand Rapids, Herbruck’s is a fourth-generation family farm that has been a leading egg production company since 1958. In the past two years, Herbruck’s has significantly stepped-up egg production for families in need, doing what they can to help others throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The last couple of years have been difficult for all of us, and because being a good neighbor is one of our core values, we want to help as many people as we can by supplying delicious, nutritious eggs to those in need,” said Greg Herbruck, president of Herbruck’s. “This year we donated more eggs than ever before, and we’re proud to help our community in this way.”

On average, Herbruck’s donates around 1 million eggs per year. This year, hundreds of thousands of eggs were donated to dozens of local and regional charities and nonprofits. Those donations include organizations in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, where Herbruck’s is constructing Blue Springs Egg Farm, a sustainable cage-free egg-laying facility.

“We can’t begin to express how much we value our partnership with Herbruck’s, and we are so thankful for the donation of eggs for the families we serve,” said Kenneth R. Estelle, president and CEO of Feeding America West Michigan. “Many of the people we serve are struggling through the continuing pandemic, so we’re grateful to be able to give to support them in any way we can.”

Aside from eggs, Herbruck’s donates funding and resources to organizations, including local nonprofits, events and community organizations.