Rosie The Riveter Reclaims Michigan

There wasn't just one 'Rosie the Riveter', there were thousands this weekend in Ypsilanti Michigan.

In Ypsilanti, over 3,000 woman showed up, along with 55 original "Rosies", to take a photo at the Yankee Air Museum to break the Guinness Book of World Records of the most Rosie the Riveters in place. Yup, it happened, 3,755 Rosie's in one place beating the past record, set in 2016, by 1,526 Rosie's in California.

It has been mentioned that 55 original "Rosie's" , came for the photo shoot, but who is really the original Rosie the Riveter?

Rosie the Riveter is not just one woman, but many, who helped to mold the workforce many of enjoy to this day!

History.com explains how the iconic Rosie the Riveter, came to be...

More than 310,000 women worked in the U.S. aircraft industry in 1943, making up 65 percent of the industry’s total workforce (compared to just 1 percent in the pre-war years).

With the staggering need for woman to step into the work force, (due to so men going off to fight WWII), the government came up one of the most influential propaganda...Rosie the Riveter!

The U.S. government’s “Rosie the Riveter” propaganda campaign was based in small part on a real-life munitions worker but was primarily a fictitious character. The strong, bandanna-clad Rosie became one of the most successful recruitment tools in American history, and the most iconic image of working women in the World War II era.

At the end of the event the group chanted "We Can Do!" and yes they did!!!

Girl Power Rules!