Why is it that mannequins have the potential to be so creepy? And, if they are creepy, why would you pose them in a home you're trying to sell?

A colonial-style home in Romeo, MI was just listed for sale on Zillow. The home itself looks quite charming from the outside. However, since it was built in 1872, you may find that the interior might require some upgrades.

The spacious home comes with:

4 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

Barn on property

Sunroom

Basement

Plus, this home is on Tillson Street (221 Tillson Street to be exact) which has an annual tradition known as Terror on Tillson Street. A group of homeowners collaborates to display detailed Halloween decorations for the entire month of October. Sounds like fun if you're a Halloween lover.

And, if the home comes with the mannequins they have displayed in these photos, you're already one step closer to having a spooky display for Halloween! Let's take a tour:

Mannequins & Bright Carpet Are the Stars of This $350k Romeo Home This colonial-style home, constructed in 1872, certainly has some unique features. Like the bright red carpet and...mannequins?

