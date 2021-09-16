You Won’t Believe this News Footage out of Richland from 1984

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah aired news footage from Richland, Michigan about the seatbelt mandate in 1984.

Trigger Warning: The video below covers hot button political topics. Monday, September 13th, a video went viral of Trevor Noah talking about the recent vaccine mandate announced by President Joe Biden.

President Biden calls on a 1970 law to mandate that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 and requires all employers with 100 or more employees to have a vaccine policy. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers vow to fight back.

Noah is making the point that outrage over a Federal mandate is nothing new. He uses the seatbelt law as an example. Not that long ago, we didn't legally have to wear our seatbelts. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the seatbelt law has saved an estimated 374,196 lives. However, some people were beside themselves when they were told they would be ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt in the front of a moving vehicle. In the video below at about the 7 minute mark, there is NBC Nightly News footage filmed in Richland on February 4th, 1984. When asked about a seatbelt ordinance in Richland one man says, "I'll have to detour the town to get to Kalamazoo if they pass the seatbelt ordinance." After receiving a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt a man from Florida said, "There's no freadom no more. If you don't want to wear it, it's your choice."

Regardless of your feelings on the vaccine mandate, it is an interesting time capsule. It is fun to see the inside of a Richland diner in 1984.

