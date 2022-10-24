Richland’s Big Tommy’s Pizza & Ice Cream Shuts Its Doors for Good

We hate to see it!

Another local business has now shut its doors permanently. Located in Richland, Big Tommy's Pizza and Ice Cream made the announcement of their planned closure on Saturday, October 22nd:

Big Tommy's Pizza and Ice Cream offered delivery for the surrounding area, take-out and dine-in options, as well as frozen pizza shipment to anywhere in the country. They even had their own Tiktok account:

As someone who isn't from Richland, it's hard to say how long Big Tommy's had been in the area since their established date isn't listed on their website or social media pages. Posts on their Facebook page date back about a year. However, it's clear that for however long they were in town, they had created a base of loyal customers.

Their reviews on their Facebook page are glowing. For example:

This place has very quickly become our go to Friday night pizza spot. Service is always great, everyone is super nice that works there - which is an added bonus. Pizza, cheese bread & pizza bombs are awesome. Sauce is some of my fav from anywhere and toppings are always fresh. We have yet to try their ice cream - but plan to soon. - Laura E.

We recently went there as family for my nephews birthday!

Great service, quick, Amazing food! The owner even came out to check on us.

Would highly recommend it!! - Krystal W.

Great pizza and prices. Friendly staff. The Tommy Bombs were delish too. Highly recommend! - Laurie N.

As far as the reason for the permanent closure... it's hard to say. These things are always more complicated than we realize. Big Tommy's also didn't give an exact reason but expressed their appreciation in another Facebook post:

While the comments on the above Facebook post expressed sadness at the closing announcement, the community showed up for Big Tommy's last day. They apparently sold out of all of their product on Sunday (October 23rd.)

