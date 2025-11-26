Many Michigan residents are looking forward to enjoying a delicious Thanksgiving meal. But, if you're on the road traveling, looking to stay out of the kitchen, or looking to grab a bite outside the traditional turkey and sides, several restaurant chains will remain open on Thanksgiving Day in Michigan.

These Restaurant Chains Are Open In Michigan On Thanksgiving Day

Most people need something to hold them over until Thanksgiving dinner, and thankfully, some notable restaurant chains will remain open on the holiday. If stuffing the bird, whipping the mashed potatoes, and piping the whipped topping onto the pumpkin pie brings more anxiety than solace, put away the roasting and baking pans. From sit-down restaurants to fast-food joints, there's more than one option in the Great Lakes state.

Get our free mobile app

Some restaurants serve traditional Thanksgiving recipes complete with turkey and all the fixings. If a turkey dinner doesn't appeal to you, several places will have their standard menu options available on Thanksgiving. Although many restaurants have limited hours or are closed altogether on Thanksgiving, it's still possible to go out and enjoy a restaurant meal.

Below is a list to consider this holiday, but be sure to call ahead for reservations, if applicable, to ensure a table is available — or order ahead for pickup.

From upscale sit-down restaurants to the drive-thru, here are restaurants that are open in Michigan on Thanksgiving Day.

11 Restaurant Chains In Michigan That Are Open Thanksgiving Day These 11 restaurant chains in Michigan will be open for business on Thanksgiving day. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson