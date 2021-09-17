Rebuilding 3.5 Miles of Bad Road Along I-94 in Southwest Michigan

We've all heard this slogan over and over again, "Fix the Damn Roads" from Governor Gretchen Whitmer which stays stuck in your head when you think about it.

And yes, that's what Michigan needs to do right now, fix as many roads as possible. With that being said, the cost for fixing our roads is going to cost millions and millions of dollars.

I love our state but we all see really bad roads from time to time. Many Michigan roads need to be resurfaced with a new layer of asphalt.

So where is our next Michigan road project taking place? How about along Interstate 94 in southwest Michigan.

According to mlive.com:

MDOT produced a You Tube video to update residents on the project to rebuild I-94 Business Loop (Main Street), connect U.S. 31 to I-94, and rebuild I-94 between Britain Avenue and I-196 in Berrien County's Benton Township.

Wow, this project alone will cost over $100 million dollars. No wonder it's taking a long time to fix our roads in Michigan. The cost alone is astronomical.

I remember complaining about Mt. Hope road between Aurelius and Harrison roads being really bad, That road was fixed a few years ago and is road worthy now.

On my way up north this year with my wife, we noticed new pavement work along northbound 75 that was very smooth to drive on. We are seeing improvements, but yet we still have a long way to go.

Mlive.com adds:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program aims to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.