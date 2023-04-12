The other day I was taking a drive through Portage heading towards the gorgeous Eliason Nature Preserve when I noticed a sign that caught my attention.

The sign read, "Portage. Tree City, USA." Naturally, my interests were piqued. Does Portage have the most trees in the ol' US of A? Do they have a wide variety of trees? Are they the nicest to their trees?

Wrong on all counts.

In fact, Tree City, USA, is a designated title granted by the Arbor Day Foundation for cities that "have excelled at efforts in urban forestry."

How Many Tree City, USA Cities Are There?

According to arborday.org, there were a total of 3,652 recognized cities in 2021. That equates to 941,725 planted trees and $1,399,019,027 invested in urban forestry.

Urban forestry, if you don't know, is defined as,

the planting, maintenance, care and protection of tree populations in urban settings

Pretty self-explanatory, I know.

What Are the Benefits of Urban Forestry?

There are several. According to arborday.org, those benefits include:

Sound absorption. Apparently, trees can reduce traffic noise in urban areas by 40%

Cooler temps. Neighborhoods with trees can be up to 9 degrees cooler than those without

Carbon Dioxide absorption.

See the full list here.

