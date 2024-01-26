Popular Ohio Hot Dog Named One Of The Best In The World
Ohio is home to some award-winning restaurants that serve unique dishes exclusive to the Buckeye State. And one of those dishes recently got worldwide recognition. You can get one of the best hot dogs on the planet right here in Ohio: Cleveland's Polish Boy.
What Is A Cleveland Polish Boy?
This hometown delicacy remains a Cleveland original. Smoked kielbasa is grilled or griddled, tucked into a sturdy hot dog bun, and topped with coleslaw, French fries, and barbecue sauce. This unique dog has now landed on the list of one of the best in the world. And only 33 dogs made the list as the best on earth.
Cleveland's Polish Boy Is 'Best in the World'
Taste Atlas ranked the Polish Boy as the 11th-best hot dog in the world. The outlet also gives some background on how the Polsih Boy came to be a Cleveland classic:
It is believed that Polish boy was most likely invented by a restaurant owner named Virgil Whitmore in the 1940s, who combined a smoked beef sausage with other available ingredients that he had in the restaurant.
Taste Atlas ranked Seti's Polish Boys as the #1 place to grab a Polish Boy. Mabel's BBQ came in as their second choice. Other great restaurants also serve delicious Polish Boy that could have easily made the list. Grab one from B&M Barbeque, Happy Dog, or The Cleveland Dog House. Grab one and celebrate being the best in the world.
